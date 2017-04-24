ANIMAL NEWS

Wildlife and Fisheries agents capture and arrest alligator in Louisiana

The alligator was found in someone's garage. (KTRK)

SLIDELL, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Fire officials in Louisiana had an interesting weekend when they assisted wildlife and fisheries agents in wrangling up an alligator found in the garage of a home.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 in Slidell shared the alligator capture on Facebook on Saturday.

The agents spotted the alligator inside a garage. One of the officers used a rope to drag the gator out, but the animal put up a little fight.

A police department in southern Texas is warning residents to beware of large snakes.


They were able to get control of the alligator and even put handcuffs on it.

The gator was eventually taken to a safe location to be released.

For some Houston-area residents, alligator sightings are all too familiar. Just recently in Fort Bend County, a big alligator was spotted roaming a neighborhood after the storms in Richmond. It even walked up to the front step of a home.
Alligator wrangled from front porch of home near Richmond

