SLIDELL, Louisiana (KTRK) --Fire officials in Louisiana had an interesting weekend when they assisted wildlife and fisheries agents in wrangling up an alligator found in the garage of a home.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 in Slidell shared the alligator capture on Facebook on Saturday.
The agents spotted the alligator inside a garage. One of the officers used a rope to drag the gator out, but the animal put up a little fight.
SEE ALSO: Massive rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in South Texas
They were able to get control of the alligator and even put handcuffs on it.
The gator was eventually taken to a safe location to be released.
For some Houston-area residents, alligator sightings are all too familiar. Just recently in Fort Bend County, a big alligator was spotted roaming a neighborhood after the storms in Richmond. It even walked up to the front step of a home.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff