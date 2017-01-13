NEWS

Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by student sentenced to 10 years in prison
A former Aldine ISD teacher impregnated by a student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Alexandria Vera, the former Stovall Middle School teacher who admitted to having sex with her 13-year-old student, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. She will be eligible for parole in five years.

The judge in the case said her sentencing should serve as a warning to others who are thinking of doing the same thing.

During the trial, the victim wrote a letter to the court expressing that he was in love with Vera. The boy's parents also indicated that they were worried about Vera losing her job.

Alexandria Vera pleads guilty
Former teacher pleads guilty to lesser charge of sexually assaulting boy.



The victim's mother also said that in her culture, the age difference in her son's relationship with Vera was not an issue.

According to court documents, last summer Vera met a 13-year-old boy who was a student in her 8th grade English class during summer school.

A sexual relationship reportedly developed.

Vera claims she and the teen are in love, and she's been introduced to his family as his girlfriend, court documents state. The boy's parents are reportedly accepting of the relationship, including Vera in family gatherings.

The boy is currently in foster care, ABC13 has learned.
