HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The 18-year-old charged with murder in the drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy is set to again face a judge Monday morning.
Over the weekend, a judge set no bond for Devonte Lockett.
Hutchins was shot in the head while sitting in his mother's car outside of a nail salon in the Third Ward on March 1.
He was on life support weeks before he died.
His 5-year-old sister was also injured in what Houston police are calling a gun-fight between gangs.
A third sibling was not injured in the shooting.
At a press conference Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee pleaded with witnesses to come forward to turn in the other suspected shooters.
"Just know, we are not going to rest until we get everyone involved behind bars. But our best chances of doing that is the community itself to come forward," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Acevedo said Lockett was a documented gang member who was no stranger to violent crimes.
Lockett was shot in the face during a shooting just last year, Acevedo said.
According to documents, he was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Turner has pledged an additional $1 million for HPD to help solve this case and ones like it.
"I have authorized an additional $1 million in police overtime to work in communities to solve this and other crimes and build relationships with diverse neighborhoods," Turner said.
Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children. In this case, I want to thank law enforcement and more importantly the community for providing the needed information that led to this arrest. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 6, 2018
