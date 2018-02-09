'I had to empower myself again': Kate Upton opens up about sexual misconduct allegations against Guess co-founder

EMBED </>More Videos

Kate Upton breaks her silence on sexual misconduct allegations against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Supermodel Kate Upton is breaking her silence on sexual misconduct allegations against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano.

In an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America Friday, Upton said she felt a sense of relief after telling Time Magazine that Marciano verbally harassed and grabbed her breasts when she was starting out as an 18-year-old model.

"It had a huge emotional impact after, because it made me question what I was doing, how I put myself out there to be treated in this way," Upton said.

She also claims she was fired from a job for refusing to go to his hotel room.

Marciano has denied the allegations calling them "false and preposterous."

He also said in a statement to Time: "I have never been alone with Kate Upton. I have never touched her inappropriately, nor would I ever refer to a Guess model in such a derogatory manner."

Upton responded to his denial on GMA, saying, "I don't really need his validation for what happened, so I'm not looking for him to come out forward and tell the truth."


Her husband, Astros star Justin Verlander, tweeted his support, saying:

"Couldn't be more proud of Kate Upton. I know this difficult decision to tell her story is to empower others in similar situations, and also to encourage those who witness this behavior to speak out to create change. That is what the #MeToo movement is all about! #ThankYouKate."

"I had to go through this moment where I was like, 'That's not my fault. That's his fault.' That is his way of acting, and I had to empower myself again," Upton said of Marciano.

Watch the video above to see Upton's full interview and what she says pushed her to come forward.

Where to find Kate Upton game day outfits
Kate Upton shares details of fairytale Italian wedding with Justin Verlander
EMBED More News Videos

Photos of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's wedding in Italy

A look at one of Houston's hottest couple
EMBED More News Videos

Take a peek into Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's relationship

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual harassmentmisconductu.s. & worldcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Pearland police warning residents about scammers posing as city workers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
Show More
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
Digital Deal of the Day
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
More News
Top Video
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
More Video