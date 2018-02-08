TEXAS NEWS

6 Houston men found with $88K charged in Laredo ATM robbery

LAREDO, Texas --
Police say six Houston men have been arrested at a South Texas border checkpoint and charged with stealing $88,000 from an ATM in Laredo.

Laredo police spokesman Jose Baeza said Thursday that the suspects are charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Police believe the suspects Tuesday robbed a worker servicing an outdoor ATM, fled in an SUV, then switched to a car that was later stopped at a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Baeza says five men in the car were detained after cash, believed from the holdup, was found in the trunk of the vehicle. A sixth suspect in another car was also arrested.

Laredo police have contacted Houston police investigating ATM-related robberies. In December, ATMs were stolen from the lobbies of five Houston hotels.
