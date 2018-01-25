Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1731497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger

When you think of a job that pays six figures, you may not think of In-N-Out. However, according to Business Insider, store managers of the burger chain make an average yearly salary of over $160,000.A college degree or previous management experience are not required.Wages start at $13 an hour there.In-N-Out also ranks number four out of 50, on Glassdoor's best places to work, beating out tech companies like Google and Microsoft.