Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year

SAN FRANCISCO, California --When you think of a job that pays six figures, you may not think of In-N-Out. However, according to Business Insider, store managers of the burger chain make an average yearly salary of over $160,000.
A college degree or previous management experience are not required.
Wages start at $13 an hour there.
In-N-Out also ranks number four out of 50, on Glassdoor's best places to work, beating out tech companies like Google and Microsoft.
