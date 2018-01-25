FOOD & DRINK

Report: In-N-Out store managers earn over $160,000 a year

EMBED </>More Videos

According to Business Insider, In-N-Out store managers can make an average yearly salary of over $160,000. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
When you think of a job that pays six figures, you may not think of In-N-Out. However, according to Business Insider, store managers of the burger chain make an average yearly salary of over $160,000.
A college degree or previous management experience are not required.

RELATED: In-N-Out Burger planning to land on Westheimer Road

Wages start at $13 an hour there.

In-N-Out also ranks number four out of 50, on Glassdoor's best places to work, beating out tech companies like Google and Microsoft.

RELATED: 7 ways Whataburger wallops In-N-Out Burger
EMBED More News Videos

Why Whataburger is better than In-N-Out burger

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantburgersbusinessrestaurantrestaurantsjobsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
In-N-Out expands menu for the first time in decades with addition of hot cocoa
Petition urging In-N-Out to add veggie burger reaches 35,000 signatures
FOOD & DRINK
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Show More
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from crash
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Researchers say birth control pill for men may soon be a reality
More News
Top Video
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More Video