Do's and don'ts of boil water notices

- To bring water to a safe level, bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes.
- It is important to let boiled water cool before using it.
- Use only bottled or boiled water to wash your hands.
- It is safe to shower or bathe in untreated water.
- Use only bottled or boiled water to bathe an infant.
- Use only boiled or bottled water to wash dishes.
- Use only bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.
- Pets are not generally affected by drinking untreated water.
- You can wash clothes with untreated water.
Drinking or exposure to untreated water can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea, possible jaundice, headaches or fatigue.
Symptoms may appear as early as a few hours to several days after infection. If you are ill with these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.
