Do's and don'ts of boil water notices

Do's and don'ts of boil water notices (KTRK)

If you're under a boil water notice or advisory, it is important you know the do's and don'ts of untreated tap water. Here are some tips:

  • To bring water to a safe level, bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes.
  • It is important to let boiled water cool before using it.
  • Use only bottled or boiled water to wash your hands.
  • It is safe to shower or bathe in untreated water.
  • Use only bottled or boiled water to bathe an infant.
  • Use only boiled or bottled water to wash dishes.
  • Use only bottled or boiled water to brush your teeth.
  • Pets are not generally affected by drinking untreated water.
  • You can wash clothes with untreated water.


Drinking or exposure to untreated water can lead to diarrhea, cramps, nausea, possible jaundice, headaches or fatigue.

Symptoms may appear as early as a few hours to several days after infection. If you are ill with these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

