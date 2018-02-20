You can now follow Carlos Correa's dog on Instagram

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Do you love Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez? Correa and his fiancée have been in the national spotlight ever since their World Series engagement.
If you love keeping up with Daniella and Carlos, then there's one more Instagram account for you to follow and its paws-itvely adorable. The couple made an Instagram for their dog, Groot. As he says in his bio, he's "the cutest Pomsky you'll ever see." A Pomsky is a cross between a Siberian Husky and a Pomeranian.
