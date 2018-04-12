Suspects on the run after armed home invasion at Pearland mansion

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland neighborhood is on edge after four armed men stormed into a home and robbed the residents.

Pearland police say they were called to a home in the 3100 block of Yost for a report of an aggravated robbery just after 7 a.m.

Police say four black males wearing dark colored hoodies and masks, armed with handguns forced their way into the residence and robbed the residents.

The suspects fled the scene in the victims' blue Mercedes Benz C300, bearing California license plate 7ZNV-542.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts is asked to call Pearland P.D. at 281-997-4100.

