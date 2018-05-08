Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested

Police say a tip led officers to a man wanted for assaulting a girl near a public library in La Porte.Randy Baker, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in McKinney, Texas on a warrant executed by La Porte police.Baker is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.The incident was reported to police April 29 after the victim said she was walking alone near the La Porte public library in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was assaulted by the suspect.The minor provided authorities with a detail sketch of the man, which ultimately led to his arrest."Solving this horrible crime was possible only by everyone working together and it will ensure that our Mr. Baker will not be able to victimize anyone else," said La Porte police chief Adcox.Baker is being held in the Collin County Jail.