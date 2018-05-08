SEXUAL ASSAULT

Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a tip led officers to a man wanted for assaulting a girl near a public library in La Porte.

Randy Baker, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in McKinney, Texas on a warrant executed by La Porte police.

Baker is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The incident was reported to police April 29 after the victim said she was walking alone near the La Porte public library in the 600 block of South Broadway when she was assaulted by the suspect.

The minor provided authorities with a detail sketch of the man, which ultimately led to his arrest.

"Solving this horrible crime was possible only by everyone working together and it will ensure that our Mr. Baker will not be able to victimize anyone else," said La Porte police chief Adcox.

Baker is being held in the Collin County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultLa Porte
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Kidnapping victim relieved attack suspect behind bars
Police: 3 Marines accused of raping Tulane student
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of aggravated indecent assault
Parents stop child molestation suspect at park, hold him until arrest
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
More sexual assault
Top Stories
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
HCC's Central campus will open Wednesday
Trump says he's withdrawing US for Iran nuclear accord
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Show More
Coach hospitalized with broken nose after hit with softball
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
More News