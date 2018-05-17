Husband arrested after investigation into woman's alleged rape in Afton Oaks

New video shows a man being arrested more than a week after an alleged rape in Afton Oaks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say there has been an arrest following an investigation into an alleged rape in the affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood.

A man is behind bars just over a week after he called 911 to report his wife was raped during a break-in on Shetland Lane.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News on Thursday that the man was charged as a result of their investigation, but detectives are still working the case.

The husband initially told investigators last week that he discovered his wife beaten and covered in blood at their residence. Officers said she told them two men raped her.

We are working to get more information about the man's charges and will bring you any new developments.

HPD is investigating a reported rape in the city's affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood.

