Police: Woman raped by 2 men in Afton Oaks neighborhood in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department's Special Crimes Division is investigating a reported rape in the city's affluent Afton Oaks neighborhood.

Eyewitness News has learned a husband called 911 Tuesday afternoon from his home in the 4500 block of Shetland Lane. The husband told investigators he discovered his wife beaten and covered in blood at their residence.

Officers said she told them two men raped her following a break-in.

HPD is remaining tight-lipped about what they consider an active investigation. Crews with ABC13 witnessed a detective visit the house on Wednesday.

No one answered the door for him or Eyewitness News reporter Steve Campion when we went looking for more information.

Detectives said they can't share any information about their ongoing work. When asked for suspect description or whether they're an ongoing risk to the public, HPD said the case remains open.
