Kimberly Vaughan: Student victim of Santa Fe High School mass shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Kimberly Jessica Vaughn was in her art class when she was shot and killed Friday morning.

The Girl Scouts' mother initially took to Facebook stating that Kimberly was in the art class during the shooting, and she was unable to find her.

In a release Saturday, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady confirmed that Kimberly was among the 10 killed in the mass shooting.

Kimberly's mother wrote on Facebook, "She's in Heaven. I am heartbroken." She also updated her bio with the hashtags #fightforkim, #kimberlyjessica and #oneof10.
