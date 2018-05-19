Investigation ongoing in alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old Zavion Parker

A mother is shaken after her 13-year-old son was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted after getting off his school bus. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation into the alleged kidnapping of 13-year-old Zavion Parker is still ongoing.

The sixth grade victim told authorities that shortly after he got off the school bus last Monday, five white teenage boys approached him on Greenwich and Rhobell Street, and forced him into a 4-door vehicle decorated with flames on the side.

Zavion's mother, Michelle Lee, told ABC13's Erica Simon that someone spotted the truck in Brazoria County.

When asked if the truck was the same during the alleged kidnapping, Zavion said "yes."



Zavion told authorities that the teenage boys, accompanied by one adult male driver, took him to a vacant house or cabin and assaulted him.

The suspects reportedly took his jacket, shoes, phone and keys.

A woman in northeast Houston told Eyewitness News that officers investigated the abandoned property on Tuesday.


Lee says she received threatening messages from her sons' phone saying they were going to "kill him."

Camecia Carmouche was driving down Wayside near the Northeast YMCA when she spotted the teen running with a torn shirt and no shoes.

She called Houston police.



Earlier this week, Houston ISD sent out a robo-call that informed parents at Forest Brook Middle School of the alleged kidnapping.

HISD also plans to beef up patrols at the school.
