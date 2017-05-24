STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Clean your kitchen quickly with items already in your pantry

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ktrk"><span>KTRK</span></div><span class="caption-text">Vinegar becomes a multi-purpose cleaning tool in the kitchen.</span></div>
By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You don't need to buy a bunch of expensive cleaning supplies to get your home sparkly and clean. Common household items can get the job done in a snap.

Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez started with the common problem of mineral build-up around the sink. It's not necessarily dirty but it is unsightly.

You can use a solution of half water, half vinegar in a small bowl then saturate the area well and let it stand for five minutes. With a quick wipe of a sponge it cleanly comes up and leaves the sink looking spotless.

The microwave is the victim of splattered sauce and other spills making it a common kitchen mess. To clean it up, fill a microwave safe bowl with half water, one cup vinegar and some lemon slices.

Place the bowl in the microwave and heat it for five minutes. Once the timer goes off, let it sit an additional three minutes to let the steam work to soften up all the gunk. A quick wipe leaves the microwave crystal clean!

One common kitchen problem is that build-up on pans. Again, vinegar comes to the rescue. Pour water and one cup of vinegar into the pan and bring it to a boil for several minutes. Once boiling you will notice the gunk coming to the surface.

Remove the pan from the heat and add two tablespoons of baking soda. Rinse and wipe the pan clean.

