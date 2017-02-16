STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to create your own Magic Eraser sponge to clean your home

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When it comes to cleaning, magic erasers are a cult classic, but the sponges are pricey.

We found an 8-pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers costs about $6 a pack. And you can go through one small space using all of them, so we decided to make our version and test it out against the Magic Eraser.

First, you need sponges. Did you know the secret is in the melamine sponge? The material is what makes it easy to clean up grime, dust and stains.

We found a pack of 100 melamine sponges for $8.99 on Amazon.

Once you have your sponge, you need the cleaner, and you can make it yourself.

For one sponge:

1. One cup hot water

2. One tablespoon baking soda
3. One teaspoon Borax

Stir until ingredients dissolve and then saturate a sponge. Now it's time to clean. Be sure to "test spot" before using.

The DIY sponge is just as magical as the store bought sponge.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
