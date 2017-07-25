  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Harris County ending field tests for drugs to protect deputies from opioid exposure
Fishing crew catches New Jersey record 926-pound mako shark

NJ fishing crew reels in record-setting mako shark. (KTRK)

BRIELLE, New Jersey --
A fishing crew in New Jersey has reeled in a 926-pound mako shark, and environmental officials say it's the biggest shark catch in the state's history.

The boat's crew was fishing about 100 miles off the state coast in an area known as Hudson Canyon on Saturday. The shark was weighed and displayed later that day.

Kevin Gerrity, captain of the boat, said they didn't think they could manage to catch the shark. It took more than two hours to pull it aboard.

The New Jersey Division Fish and Wildlife said the previous record weight for a shark caught was an 880-pound tiger shark caught off Cape May, New Jersey in 1988.

The Hudson Canyon is populated by a number of large fish and has produced multiple record setting fish catches.

This catch doesn't come close to the 964-pound tiger shark caught near Texas City earlier this month.
Man reels in tiger shark in Texas City.

