SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Something needs to change:' Gov. Abbott plans roundtable discussions in wake of Santa Fe shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the killings of eight students and two teachers by calling for a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Gov. Greg Abbott reacted to the killings of eight students and two teachers by calling for a series of roundtable discussions on school safety, starting Tuesday in Austin. He said something needs to change and he wants open, frank discussions about gun violence and solutions.

"They do include providing more resources to schools to have safety personnel that are needed to respond, but also what you might call hardening of schools, " Gov. Abbott said the day of the shooting, which killed 10 and wounded 13 more.

One of the participants in Tuesday's session is Lt. Gov Dan Patrick. On Sunday, he mentioned school building security and its need for improvement.

"We've done a good job since 9/11 of protecting government buildings, and airports, and private buildings," said the Lt. Governor during an interview on ABC's This Week. "But we have not done anything to harden the target at our schools."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is not on Tuesday's list of roundtable attendees, did speak emotionally today about gun violence in schools. He said he wants more funding for security, but that is only a start.

"From my point of view, I am all talked out," said Mayor Turner. "This didn't just happen in Santa Fe. This happened time, and time, and time again."

We know in the wake of the Santa Fe shootings on Friday, numbers of southeast Texas districts have changed their security protocols, limiting backpacks or hoodies. In Santa Fe, looking forward takes an even more hopeful approach.

"We are certainly willing to participate, and hope that can bring a positive outcome for our students and our educators in the future," said Santa Fe ISD Superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall.
