Where to find farmers markets in your area

Spring is in the air, and that means fresh produce like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers will soon be hitting the farmers markets. There are more than two dozen markets in our area. Check out the list and map below to find the one nearest to you.1020 Marina Bay Dr. - Clear Lake ShoresEvery Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m.135 N. Main St. - ConroeEvery Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.205 Metcalf - Conroe1st Thursday of each month 4 - 8 p.m.16902 Bridgeland Landing - Cypress2nd Sunday of each month 12:30 - 3:30 p.m.1100 S. Friendswood Dr. - Friendswood1st Saturday each month 8 a.m. - noon1315 21st St. - GalvestonEvery Sunday 9 a.m.-noon & Thursday 3-6 p.m.2916 Polk St. - HoustonEvery Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.3300 Chimney Rock,# 100 - Houston1st Sunday each Month - Noon-4p.m.901 Bagby St. - HoustonWednesdays 11a.m. - 1:30 p.m.2800 Navigation Blvd. Esp. - HoustonEvery Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.3000 Richmond Ave. - HoustonEvery Saturday 8 a.m. - noon2120 Ella Blvd. - HoustonEvery Saturday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.14710 Grisby Rd. - HoustonEvery Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m.1245 Heights Blvd. - Houston1st Saturday of each month 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.8601 Chimney Rock - HoustonEvery Saturday 9 a.m.- 1p.m.5400 Griggs Rd. - Houston2nd & 4th Sat. each month 9 a.m.-1p.m.4030 Willowbend Blvd. - HoustonEvery Tuesday 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.1318 Sul Ross St. - HoustonEvery Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.5600 Greenbriar Dr. - HoustonEvery Tuesday 3:30- 6:30 p.m.938 Wakefield Dr. - HoustonEvery Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m.10503 Westheimer Rd. - HoustonEvery Thursday 3 - 7 p.m.16327 Lakeview Dr. - Jersey VillageEvery Sunday noon - 3 p.m.1225 Grand Pkwy S. - KatyEvery Saturday 8 a.m. - noon8 N. Main St. - KingwoodEvery Thursday 3- 7 p.m.32907 Taimina Rd. MagnoliaEvery Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m.18045 Upper Bay Rd. - Nassau BayEvery Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.8939 Harlem Rd. - RichmondEvery Saturday 8 a.m.- noon7 Switchbud Pl. - The WoodlandsEvery Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m.205 W. Main St. - TomballEvery Saturday 9 a.m.-1p.m.