Unique places to get ice cream in Houston

Are you in the mood for a cool treat this summer? Head on over to one of these unique places to get ice cream!

Nu Café
9889 Bellaire Blvd, Ste 112A, Houston, TX 77036

Nu Café in Houston's Chinatown is the place for Asian "snowflake ice", typically found in Taiwan's street markets. Mango is a safe bet flavor with condensed milk and lychee balls. After selecting your flavor, the ice is shaved into a cool-looking glacier, dispensed in layered ribbons. You then pick your toppings and syrup and enjoy your delicious snow ice.

Dragon Breath
Tanger Outlet, Texas City

Want to exhale smoke like a dragon? 'Dragon Breath' will make you breathe like a dragon! Liquid nitrogen is coated on ice cream balls that are made up of cereal. The balls are tossed in a cup and an option to add a dipping sauce like vanilla, strawberry, mango, chocolate, among others.

SubZero Ice Cream & Yogurt
15810 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, 77478

Have you tried science and ice cream together? If not, then you're missing out! SubZero Ice Cream & Yogurt in Sugar Land took frozen to another level by adding liquid to your ice cream, topped with flavors and toppings. The mix is frozen by using liquid nitrogen, which is minus 321 degrees. Steam is created, and in no time, your ice cream is delicious and creamier.

Class 502
9889 Bellaire Blvd. d220, Houston, TX 77036

Because Houston's weather is warm year-round, you can enjoy ice cream any time you wish! Have you tried the unique, Thailand-originated icy confection known as rolled ice cream? First, a liquid base is added onto a metal plate, spread out into a thin layer. Then, fruits and toppings are added. Finally, the frozen concoction is scraped and rolled into long tubes and placed inside a cup, ready to be eaten.

Maggie Moo's
15940 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land, TX 77479

What's better than an ice cream cupcake from Maggie Moo's? Maggie Moo's ice cream cake cupcakes are made with their creamery, homemade ice cream. You can order cupcakes with a variety of ice creams and toppings. Are you a pizza lover? Maggie Moo's is known for their ice cream pizza. If you're in the mood for something lavish, then you can order the Supreme, which comes with cherry disks, M&Ms, crushed Heath Toffee bars, crushed Reece's peanut Butter Cups and a cake pie crust. If you're craving chocolate, you can order the Chocolate Lover's Pizza, which is a combination of white chocolate curls, chocolate sprinkles and a chocolate crust.

Amorino
4444 Westheimer Rd, c150, Houston, TX 77027

Houston welcomes the ice cream flower! Rose cones are Houston's hottest new food trend. Both the cone and petals of ice cream are a flavor of your choosing, shaped to resemble the flower. The flowers are made of creamy gelato topped with a macaron called Macarose. A match made in heaven for all the sugar addicts!

