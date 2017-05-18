EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2003628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Want to improve your connection with family members? Break out the dessert.

Summer is just around the corner, and there's a sweet new way to chill out here in Houston."We make everything from scratch right in front of you," Abram Martinez, manager at Creamistry in the Galleria area, said.The ice cream shop Creamistry freezes ice cream in a unique way, using liquid nitrogen to prepare each order on the spot."There's a lot of 'ooohs' and 'ahhhs,' especially with little kids," Martinez said.Each scoop of ice cream starts as a liquid, then the flavors and toppings get whisked in.Next, the mix is frozen using an injection of liquid nitrogen, which is minus 321 degrees. The liquid nitrogen quickly evaporates at room temperature, creating steam."You get to watch the ice cream cook," 5-year old Sidney explained.The final product looks and tastes just like regular ice cream, but creamier thanks to the flash freeze."It's really soft, and it's that texture that is sticking to your tongue," customer Esther Cho said.A bonus? Those mixed-in toppings like fruit, candy or cookies stay fresh because they have not been sitting in a frozen mix for days.Creamistry is located in the Centre at Post Oak, at 5000 Westheimer Road #608, and in Katy, at 24515 Katy Freeway, Suite 850.