Cool Spaces: Third Coast restaurant serving up refined dining

A Med Center restaurant offers upscale dining in a visually stunning atmosphere.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Third Coast, a beautifully designed restaurant tucked away in the Texas Medical Center, brings a new spin to upscale dining.

"Third Coast is a destination where the world's entrepreneurs and changemakers can come together to feed their hunger for innovation," said TMC president and CEO Dr. Robert C. Robbins.

The 13,5000-square-foot space has a crescent-shaped floor plan with cushioned armchairs and booths draped in dark gray leather and criss-cross tweed patterns. You can't beat the view through floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the Med Center skyline and water wall.

Guest can also enjoy dining outdoors under the covered terrace, which also includes a double fireplace that can be viewed from inside and outside of the restaurant.

The 'Modern Houstonian' menu, under the direction of award-winning executive chef Jon Buchanan, draws on the diverse flavors of Houston's culinary melting pot. The menu offers a wide variety of premium seafood and meat entrees, as well as flavorful vegetarian options, all sourced from a variety of esteemed local vendors.

Third Coast is open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner and also offers banquet and catering services.

James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's latest eatery is in downtown Houston.

