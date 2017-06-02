HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Third Coast, a beautifully designed restaurant tucked away in the Texas Medical Center, brings a new spin to upscale dining.
"Third Coast is a destination where the world's entrepreneurs and changemakers can come together to feed their hunger for innovation," said TMC president and CEO Dr. Robert C. Robbins.
The 13,5000-square-foot space has a crescent-shaped floor plan with cushioned armchairs and booths draped in dark gray leather and criss-cross tweed patterns. You can't beat the view through floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the Med Center skyline and water wall.
Guest can also enjoy dining outdoors under the covered terrace, which also includes a double fireplace that can be viewed from inside and outside of the restaurant.
The 'Modern Houstonian' menu, under the direction of award-winning executive chef Jon Buchanan, draws on the diverse flavors of Houston's culinary melting pot. The menu offers a wide variety of premium seafood and meat entrees, as well as flavorful vegetarian options, all sourced from a variety of esteemed local vendors.
Third Coast is open for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner and also offers banquet and catering services.
