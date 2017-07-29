EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1489061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fried JELL-O wins 'Best Taste' at the 2016 Big Tex Choice Awards.

Here is a look at this year's contenders:

Beer Battered Beef Jerky

Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs

Crawfish Lollipop

Deep Fried Bacon-Wrapped Mozzarella With Jalapeno Ranch

Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup On A Stick

Deep Fried Ruben

Fried Arroz Con Pollo

Fried El Paso

Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with "Not Cho" Fries

Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger

Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo

Surfin'-Turfin'-Tator Boat

Texas Fajita Fries

Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters

The Tamale Donut

Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick

Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake

Deep Fried Froot Loops

Deep Fried Root Beer Float With Dragon's Breath

Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar

Fat Smooth

Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae

Fried Mango Loco

Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls

Fried Texas Dirt

Fried Texas Sheet Cake

Gulf Coast Fish Bowl

Oreo Beer

Pinot Noir Popcorn

Ramen Grasshopper Cookie

When you think of the State Fair of Texas, you might also think about all that delicious food. It's a big part of the experience.The fair has just announced the 30 semi finalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards, and for the first time ever, three foods will be crowned champion.The big event is coming up on Sunday, August 27 at the historic Tower Building in Dallas, and tickets to the judging are expected to go fast.Want a VIP seat to the action?With tickets to the judging, you'll get to try this year's 10 finalist foods, plus take home a State Fair baseball cap and commemorative refillable cup.Three winners will be crowned in this year's ceremony, including Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste Savory and Most Creative.Last year, the Fried Jell-O and State Fair Cookie Fries took home the top prizes.