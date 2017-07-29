FOOD & DRINK

Oreo Beer and 29 other Texas State Fair foods you must try

If you're a foodie, you're going to want to grab your 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards now. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
When you think of the State Fair of Texas, you might also think about all that delicious food. It's a big part of the experience.

The fair has just announced the 30 semi finalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards, and for the first time ever, three foods will be crowned champion.

The big event is coming up on Sunday, August 27 at the historic Tower Building in Dallas, and tickets to the judging are expected to go fast.

Want a VIP seat to the action? Click here for Big Tex Choice Awards ticket information.

Here is a look at this year's contenders:

Savory Semi Finalists
  • Beer Battered Beef Jerky
  • Cajun Fried Deviled Eggs
  • Crawfish Lollipop
  • Deep Fried Bacon-Wrapped Mozzarella With Jalapeno Ranch
  • Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup On A Stick
  • Deep Fried Ruben
  • Fried Arroz Con Pollo
  • Fried El Paso
  • Fried Sloppy Joe Flautas with "Not Cho" Fries
  • Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger
  • Southern Fried Chicken Monte Cristo
  • Surfin'-Turfin'-Tator Boat
  • Texas Fajita Fries
  • Texas Fried Cowboy Fritters
  • The Tamale Donut
  • Tipsy Topsy Catfish on a Stick


Sweet Semi Finalists
  • Deep Fried Breakfast Cupcake
  • Deep Fried Froot Loops
  • Deep Fried Root Beer Float With Dragon's Breath
  • Dreamy Drunken Sopapilla Cheesecake Bar
  • Fat Smooth
  • Fried Cheesecake Stuffed Apple Sundae
  • Fried Mango Loco
  • Fried Redneck Wedding Cake Balls
  • Fried Texas Dirt
  • Fried Texas Sheet Cake
  • Gulf Coast Fish Bowl
  • Oreo Beer
  • Pinot Noir Popcorn
  • Ramen Grasshopper Cookie

PHOTOS: Past Big Tex Choice Awards Finalists


With tickets to the judging, you'll get to try this year's 10 finalist foods, plus take home a State Fair baseball cap and commemorative refillable cup.

Three winners will be crowned in this year's ceremony, including Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste Savory and Most Creative.

Last year, the Fried Jell-O and State Fair Cookie Fries took home the top prizes.

