FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's shamrock shakes not sold in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

(KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the words of McDonald's, it's green, it's minty, but it's not available in Texas this year.

It's not the luck of the Irish for the Lone Star state after McDonald's limited time shamrock shakes were nowhere to be found.

The return of the shake was tweeted back in February, and to make it easy for customers to find participating locations, McDonald's also shared their Shamrock finder app.

The way the app works is, users are able to zoom out on the map and view the nearest McDonald's location that is selling the green minty shake.

After a couple of downloads later, it was discovered that the entire state of Texas had been left out, and fans were livid.

At this time, it remains unknown why Texas was not included.

According to the app, the nearest McDonald's selling the shake is in Las Vegas (not Nevada), New Mexico.

McDonald's responded to ABC13 in regards to the lack of shakes, with the following statement:

McDonald's offers several limited-time menu offerings throughout the year, some of which are more popular in certain parts of the country. As a result, we focus our efforts on menu offerings we know are extremely popular in the state, such as the McRib and breakfast burritos, which were created in Houston. We've yet to decide where the shakes will be available next year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodmcdonald'sfoodsocietytexasHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video