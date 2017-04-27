Houston's best kept secret menus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready for a whole new experience at your favorite local eateries and fast food restaurants with some secret menu items.
At Peli Peli, there's a mouthful of surprises -- off the menu. The chef cooked up some special chicken wings, topped with the coriander dry rub that's part sweet, part salty. The dry rub is usually used to make South African beef jerky.
"Every chef has items that they wish the public would want to try," said Thomas Nguyen, owner of Peli Peli.
Another secret item is beef tartar on the crostini. It has a hint of sweet pickles and a kick of spice. It was specially requested for a private wedding, and it stuck around.
Nguyen welcomed ABC13 into the kitchen to serve up another secret menu item called the Mountain Top Filet. The dish includes a deep fried bun, succulent filet mignon and a creamy mushroom sauce that's smothered on top.
Another restaurant that has a secret menu is Christie's Seafood & Steakhouse in southwest Houston. The chef, Maria Christie, unveiled one of her secret menu items - the steak and cheese sandwich.
"Since we were kids, we've been eating it," said Christie, whose restaurant is celebrating 100 years in service.
Another secret menu item is Greek inspired fries. This dish is hot french fries sprinkled with feta, oregano and a pop of lemon.
You can also find secret menu items at some of your favorite fast food spots.
It was rumored that Chick-fil-A had a chicken quesadilla. We tried ordering it at several Chick-fil-a locations, with no success.
We finally found one that did serve a chicken quesadilla upon request.
McDonald's was also rumored to have an apple pie flavor for their McFlurry. The trick is to order an apple pie and a plane McFlurry. You have to put them together to create your own secret item.
Please note that these are off-the-menu items. Faster restaurants do not have to serve them to you, but it doesn't hurt to ask.
