FOOD & DRINK

9 insanely over-the-top burgers that will blow your mind

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's over-the-top burgers (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
We'll take a big fat juicy burger any day of the week. And though we will never turn our noses up at one simply topped, sometimes we yearn for one that goes above and beyond the expected slice of cheese.

You'll find a fantastic array of toppings from the deliciously familiar thick slab bacon, avocado or caramelized onions, to the wildly amazing with Cajun-fried oysters, dried ground ghost chilies or sambal mayonnaise. Did someone say blue cheese fondue spiked with Dogfish Head Indian Brown Ale?
Find the full mouth-watering details from ABC13 partner Houston CultureMap.

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantburgerslets eatout and about with abc13Houston
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Whataburger introduces new spicy strawberry sandwiches
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13: Summer Punch from Patricia Lopez
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Happy 80th birthday to Spam!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home
Attorney: Commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
79-year-old man survives the elements for 2 days
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
Show More
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
"Don" could soon form in the central Atlantic
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
Film claims to solve mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
More News
Top Video
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
Attorney: Commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home
More Video