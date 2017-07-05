We'll take a big fat juicy burger any day of the week. And though we will never turn our noses up at one simply topped, sometimes we yearn for one that goes above and beyond the expected slice of cheese.You'll find a fantastic array of toppings from the deliciously familiar thick slab bacon, avocado or caramelized onions, to the wildly amazing with Cajun-fried oysters, dried ground ghost chilies or sambal mayonnaise. Did someone say blue cheese fondue spiked with Dogfish Head Indian Brown Ale?