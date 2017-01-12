Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Houston Restaurant Weeks 2016 was a resounding success, bringing in a record-breaking haul for those in need.
Participating restaurants raised a total of $2,015,147.77 for the Houston Food Bank, which will help pay for more than 6,045,473 meals for the hungry.
Since 2003, Houston Restaurant Weeks has raised more than $9.6 million for the food bank.
The event ran from Aug. 1 through Sept. 5. The dates and participating restaurants for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 have not yet been released.
