HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS

Houston Restaurant Weeks donates $2 million to food bank
EMBED </>More News Videos

In 2016, Houston Restaurant Weeks raised a record-breaking $2.01 million for the Houston Food Bank.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2016 was a resounding success, bringing in a record-breaking haul for those in need.

Participating restaurants raised a total of $2,015,147.77 for the Houston Food Bank, which will help pay for more than 6,045,473 meals for the hungry.

Since 2003, Houston Restaurant Weeks has raised more than $9.6 million for the food bank.

The event ran from Aug. 1 through Sept. 5. The dates and participating restaurants for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2017 have not yet been released.

Click here to see more from the eateries that participated in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2016.
Related Topics:
foodcharitiesfood bankhouston restaurant weeksdonationsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON RESTAURANT WEEKS
Italian seafood and family combine at Arcodoro
Go south at Churrascos during Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston Restaurant Weeks; Tony's
Dine out for a good cause at The District
More houston restaurant weeks
FOOD & DRINK
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
Fans get free food at new Chick-fil-A location
New Naked Chicken Chalupa bares it all at Taco Bell
The Truffle Masters is headed to Houston
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Welcome home Dave Ward
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Chinese national
Truck gets stuck in giant hole after water main break
Teen killed, deputy constable hurt in violent brawl
Show More
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
DPS: Mother could be running to Mexico with kids
Drivers beware: Houston's 10 most stolen vehicles
Fire engulfs mobile home in Pearland
Fans get free food at new Chick-fil-A location
More News
Top Video
'A very big deal': Raid arrests could solve other crimes
Boston radio hosts slam Watt
Police use lasso to rescue cow trapped on ice
Fans get free food at new Chick-fil-A location
More Video