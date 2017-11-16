FOOD & DRINK

House of Pies prepping 10,000 pies for Thanksgiving rush

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
With the holiday season right around the corner, one of Houston's staples is getting ready to work around the clock.

"House of Pies" is expecting lines out the door for two days straight on next Tuesday and Wednesday for their Thanksgiving rush.

"We'll be here, we'll be here 24 hours all week long. We'll be baking non-stop. We don't take and pre-orders, so it's just 1st come 1st serve, but we'll have plenty available for everybody," said the owner, Chuck Ganin.

Their most popular pies are Bayou Goo, Pecan and of course Pumpkin.

For their 2 day Thanksgiving rush, they're expecting to make somewhere around 10,000 pies.

That's a lot of calories, but who's counting?

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingpieholiday recipesHouston
