GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scouts mark 100th year of selling cookies with new treat -- S'mores!
Lauren Glassberg has the latest details.

NEW YORK --
Girl Scout cookie season is now underway, and this year organization is introducing a new cookie flavor.

The new addition, S'mores comes as the Girl Scouts of America celebrates an important milestone.

The Girl Scouts published the first recipe for S'mores all the way back in the 1920s, and the newest cookie also marks 100 years since they started selling cookies to raise money.

Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season nationally.

All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program-100 percent of it- stays with the local council and troops.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
