Get McDonald's delivered to you with Uber Eats

It's a game changer for one of the biggest fast food restaurants in the world.You can now get McDonald's delivered to you, thanks to their new partnership with Uber Eats.ABC13 had to try it out. A driver with Uber Eats delivered some food to the station Wednesday morning. They arrived to us in just 15 minutes.In all, 118 McDonald's locations in the greater Houston area will be participating.In case you're wondering about how much it costs, an Egg McMuffin meal with hash browns and coffee is $4.49 with a $4.99 booking fee.There are hundreds of restaurants, both local and big franchises, that participate in the Uber Eats delivery service.