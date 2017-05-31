FOOD & DRINK

Get McDonald's delivered to you with Uber Eats

EMBED </>More Videos

You can now get McDonald's delivered to you, thanks to their new partnership with Uber Eats.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a game changer for one of the biggest fast food restaurants in the world.

You can now get McDonald's delivered to you, thanks to their new partnership with Uber Eats.

ABC13 had to try it out. A driver with Uber Eats delivered some food to the station Wednesday morning. They arrived to us in just 15 minutes.

In all, 118 McDonald's locations in the greater Houston area will be participating.

In case you're wondering about how much it costs, an Egg McMuffin meal with hash browns and coffee is $4.49 with a $4.99 booking fee.

There are hundreds of restaurants, both local and big franchises, that participate in the Uber Eats delivery service.

SEE ALSO: Uber returns to Galveston and Lyft to be available in Houston

EMBED More News Videos

Uber returns to Galveston on Monday and Lyft will be back in Houston this week.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodubermcdonald'sfast food restaurantconsumerHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Kroger macadamia nuts recalled for possible listeria contamination
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
How healthy are popular popcorn brands?
Fire up the grill! What sides are you putting on the menu?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
NASA hopes to touch the sun with new mission
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
Show More
Man charged in teen's 'satanic' killing back in court
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Lyft or Uber? You'll be able to choose from both this week
'Help save our race!' KKK fliers found in Texas City
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
More News
Top Video
Kroger macadamia nuts recalled for possible listeria contamination
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
Man charged in teen's 'satanic' killing back in court
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
More Video