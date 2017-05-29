NEWS

Uber returns to Galveston and Lyft set to appear this week in Houston

Uber returns to Galveston on Monday and Lyft will be back in Houston this week. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you need an Uber or a Lyft, you will soon be able to choose from both ride-sharing services in the Houston area.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Monday that lessens the restrictions on the ride-sharing companies.

"You know, we live in a country that its hallmark is freedom itself, and it's so disappointing that we gather today in a city that rejected and jettisoned that very freedom from the customers who wanted to have a choice about which transportation provider they could choose," Abbott said in Austin.

In Houston, Lyft is set to make a return to the Bayou City on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Lyft's competitor, Uber, returned to Galveston on Monday after a hiatus in the city.

