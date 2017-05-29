If you need an Uber or a Lyft, you will soon be able to choose from both ride-sharing services in the Houston area.Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill Monday that lessens the restrictions on the ride-sharing companies."You know, we live in a country that its hallmark is freedom itself, and it's so disappointing that we gather today in a city that rejected and jettisoned that very freedom from the customers who wanted to have a choice about which transportation provider they could choose," Abbott said in Austin.In Houston, Lyft is set to make a return to the Bayou City on Wednesday at 2 p.m.Lyft's competitor, Uber, returned to Galveston on Monday after a hiatus in the city.