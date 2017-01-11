French fry restaurant heads to Houston

We've added another delicious fry choice to our menu - Funnel Cake Fries! pic.twitter.com/3l0sWyL3ru — Get Fried (@getfriedusa) October 24, 2016

Houston, your prayers have been answered.Get Fried Fry Café, the Buffalo-based loaded French fry restaurant, plans to open its first Houston location.They are a self-proclaimed "quick-serve, snack-food brand, serving made-to-order topped French fries, including Poutine, Buffalo Chicken, Fish N Chips, Cheesy Fries, and much more."The first "specialty French-fry cafe," will be a part of the Marq-E Entertainment Center at 7620 Katy Freeway later this year.Get Fried already operates a food truck in the San Antonio area.