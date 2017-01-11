FOOD & DRINK

French fry restaurant heads to Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston, your prayers have been answered.

Get Fried Fry Café, the Buffalo-based loaded French fry restaurant, plans to open its first Houston location.
RELATED: Restaurants to check out if you're in Houston for the Super Bowl

They are a self-proclaimed "quick-serve, snack-food brand, serving made-to-order topped French fries, including Poutine, Buffalo Chicken, Fish N Chips, Cheesy Fries, and much more."

The first "specialty French-fry cafe," will be a part of the Marq-E Entertainment Center at 7620 Katy Freeway later this year.

Get Fried already operates a food truck in the San Antonio area.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfast food restaurantbuzzworthyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Hostess recalls some Twinkies due to salmonella contamination concern
Keurig for booze in development
Let's Eat: Cozy up with mixed greens quiche
Sweet treats welcome El Dia De Reyes
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'A disgrace': Defiant Trump denies reports on Russian ties
Meth, guns and cash stash found in home
Deputies arrest 9 in drug raid
Apply to become a Cowboys bandwagon fan
Galveston man finds foreign coins believed stolen
City employees save dog trapped in a sewer manhole
SPCA to return seized Liberty Co. animals
Show More
'Where is Sasha?'
It's going to be a muggy Chevron Houston Marathon
Thieves crash truck into front doors of 2 CVS stores
Toddler takes inspiring steps after open-heart surgeries
Questions remain after METRO bus kills pedestrian
More News
Photos
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
PHOTOS: 267 rats seized from antique store
More Photos