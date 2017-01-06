Restaurants you can't miss while visiting Houston



Brennan's (3300 Smith St) -- New Orleans character & cuisine shine at this decadent eatery serving turtle soup, oysters & more



Weights & Measures (2808 Caroline St) -- Bakery in an industrial space offers bread, donuts & pastries made daily in-house



Cyclone Anaya (309 W Gray St #111) -- Local go-to for potent margaritas & familiar Tex-Mex fare with happy hour & outdoor seating



Ruggles Green (801 Town and Country Blvd) -- Health-conscious spot with a wide variety of vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free menu items



Monnalisa (800 Sorella Ct) -- Stylish lounge at Hotel Sorella featuring a fireplace & poolside patio, plus an American tapas menu



Taste of Texas (10505 Katy Fwy) -- Huge steaks from an on-site butcher shop & a vast salad bar star at this family-friendly steakhouse



Escalante's (12821 Kimberly Ln #10) -- Tex-Mex cantina with a vibe that's both family-friendly & happening, plus a weekend brunch menu



Grub Burger Bar (799 Town and Country Blvd #200) -- Vibrant, contemporary outpost of a small chain known for its innovative specialty burgers & drinks



Original Timmy Chan (5926 Scott St) -- Chinese food, wings, and waffles



Mama's Oven (9295 Main St) -- Casual Southern soul food



Antone's Import Co. (8057 Kirby Dr) -- Deli-style poboys complete with signature "chow chow"



Houston's Famous Deli (2130 Holly Hall St) -- No-frills joint serving deli classics, including muffaletta, hot & cold subs, salads & sides



Shrimp and Stuff (3901 Avenue O) -- Fried seafood, hush puppies & gumbo fill the menu at this cozy seafood spot with a shady patio.



Farley Girls Café (801 Postoffice St) -- This cute, counter-order café offers sandwiches, salads, mains and weekend brunch



Brews Brothers Brew Pub (2404 Strand St) -- Craft beers and bar bites are offered at this inviting brewpub



Mosquito Cafe (628 14th St) -- A local favorite known for brunch, served in an 1870's building



The Spot (3204 Seawall Blvd) -- Burgers, seafood, house-made desserts with a Gulf view



Gaido's (3828 Seawall Blvd) -- A Galvestion institution since 1911, serving classic gulf seafood dishes with old-school elegance



Mi Cocina (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr) -- Modern chain for classic & innovative Tex-Mex plates, plus frozen cocktails, in stylish surrounds



Grimaldi's Pizzeria (20 Waterway Ave #100) -- Casual, Brooklyn-based pizzeria chain serving brick-oven pies & calzones plus wine & beer



Jasper's (9595 Six Pines Dr) -- Upscale grill turns out creative takes on home-style American barbecue dishes in a modern setting



Amerigo's Grille (25250 Grogans Park Dr) -- Live piano tunes enliven this elegant Italian venue with an ambitious menu & a lengthy wine list



Black Walnut Cafe (9000 New Trails Dr) -- Branch of a warm, casual chain offering American fare for breakfast, lunch & dinner & a full bar



Urban Crave (2800 N Terminal Rd) -- Hip airport pit stop serving internationally inspired street food, from tacos to burgers to ceviche



Upper Crust (2800 N Terminal Rd) -- Sandwiches in Terminal D



Frank's Diner (4702 Telephone Rd) -- Huge plates of pancakes & other American classics star at this daytime-only, no-nonsense diner



C&D Burger Shoppe (10606 Fuqua St) -- No-frills burger joint



Tel-Wink Grill (4318 Telephone Rd) -- Unpretentious diner serving classic American comfort food for breakfast & lunch



Casarez (887 Edgebrook Dr) -- Neighborhood Mexican joint serving tacos, fajitas, Tex-Mex eats & other basics in relaxed surrounds



City Cafe (513 College Ave) -- Hearty Texas-style breakfasts and steam table lunches

If you're visiting Houston for Super Bowl 51, you're in for a culinary adventure. The Bayou City is known for its vibrant food scene, and restaurants around the area offer nearly every different kind of cuisine imaginable.On this page, we've compiled a list of the Houston area's best restaurants, all organized by neighborhood and/or city. Explore the map below to see eateries near you, or scroll down to see a text list with names, descriptions, addresses and websites.If you're staying out in the suburbs, you can't miss these local eateries:As you travel in and out of town, check out these airport-area restaurants: