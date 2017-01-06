Restaurants you can't miss while visiting Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --If you're visiting Houston for Super Bowl 51, you're in for a culinary adventure. The Bayou City is known for its vibrant food scene, and restaurants around the area offer nearly every different kind of cuisine imaginable.
On this page, we've compiled a list of the Houston area's best restaurants, all organized by neighborhood and/or city. Explore the map below to see eateries near you, or scroll down to see a text list with names, descriptions, addresses and websites.
IN THE CITY OF HOUSTON
Galleria-area eateries (southwest)
- Caracol (2200 Post Oak Blvd, Suite #160) -- Upscale coastal Mexican cuisine by James Beard Award - nominate chef Hugo Ortega
- La Table (1800 Post Oak Blvd) -- Modern French-American restaurant, with bar and bakery
- Kenny & Ziggy's (2327 Post Oak Blvd) -- New York-style deli serving generous portions
- Shake Shack (5015 Westheimer Rd, Space A2411) -- Famous New York-based burger joint, serving the classics
- Peli Peli (5085 Westheimer Rd) -- Bold, flavorful South African dishes served in a colorful, energetic environment
- Le Colonial (4444 Westheimer Rd G-140) -- French-Vietnamese colonial cuisine served in elegant environs
- Hopdoddy (4444 Westheimer Rd H100) -- Burger joint serving a creative spin on the classics, plus craft cocktails
- Steak 48 (4444 Westheimer Rd, A-100) -- Trendy, upscale steakhouse
- Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette (4224 San Felipe St) -- A creative take on Gulf Coast cuisine served a modern, clean interior
- Ouisie's Table (3939 San Felipe St) -- A Houston institution serving southern dishes in a pretty setting
- Pondicheri (2800 Kirby Dr B132) -- Indian street food and combo dishes served in a sleek, casual environment
- Escalante's (4053 Westheimer Rd) -- Tex-Mex cuisine in an lively environment, family-friendly
Downtown (central)
- The Grove Houston (1611 Lamar St) -- Fine dining in the heart of Discovery Green
- Vic & Anthony's (1510 Texas Ave) -- Elegant restaurant with traditional steakhouse offerings
- Quattro at the Four Seasons (1300 Lamar St) -- Modern Italian cuisine served inside the Four Seasons Hotel
- Ninfa's on Navigation (2704 Navigation Blvd) -- A Houston institution serving margaritas, fajitas, and other Tex-Mex favorites
- Andes Cafe (2311 Canal St, #104) -- Casual BYOB restaurant serving authentic Central and South American dishes, BYOB
- Hunyh (912 Emmanuel St) -- Homestyle Vietnamese fare such as spring rolls & rice plates, BYOB
- Toot Suite (2001 Commerce St) -- Industrial-chic café and bakery serving coffee
- Phoenicia Specialty Foods (1001 Austin St) -- Mediterranean market and café, good for take-out
- Pappasito's Cantina (1600 Lamar St) -- Tex-Mex favorite with margaritas
- Hupcap Grill (1111 Prairie St) -- No-frills burger bar
- Prohibition Supperclub & Bar (1008 Prairie St) -- Decadent dinner and bites, burlesque theatre
- Batanga (908 Congress Ave) -- Buzzy, industrial eatery in an 1800s saloon featuring Pan-Latin small plates, live music & a patio
- Niko Niko (2520 Montrose Blvd) -- Classic Greek eats draw large crowds at this no-frills spot serving gyros, cabbage rolls & more
- Barnaby's (1701 S Shepherd Dr) -- Local chain member offering American comfort food in pooch-themed digs with a dog-friendly patio
- El Big Bad (419 Travis St) -- Bi-level bar & cantina serving a host of tequilas, margaritas & Mexican eats in a muraled setting
- Treebeard's (315 Travis St) -- Local chain offering a menu of Southern comfort-food classics, open weekday lunch
Midtown (central)
- Brennan's (3300 Smith St) -- New Orleans character & cuisine shine at this decadent eatery serving turtle soup, oysters & more
- Weights & Measures (2808 Caroline St) -- Bakery in an industrial space offers bread, donuts & pastries made daily in-house
- Cyclone Anaya (309 W Gray St #111) -- Local go-to for potent margaritas & familiar Tex-Mex fare with happy hour & outdoor seating
City Centre (west)
- Ruggles Green (801 Town and Country Blvd) -- Health-conscious spot with a wide variety of vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free menu items
- Monnalisa (800 Sorella Ct) -- Stylish lounge at Hotel Sorella featuring a fireplace & poolside patio, plus an American tapas menu
- Taste of Texas (10505 Katy Fwy) -- Huge steaks from an on-site butcher shop & a vast salad bar star at this family-friendly steakhouse
- Escalante's (12821 Kimberly Ln #10) -- Tex-Mex cantina with a vibe that's both family-friendly & happening, plus a weekend brunch menu
- Grub Burger Bar (799 Town and Country Blvd #200) -- Vibrant, contemporary outpost of a small chain known for its innovative specialty burgers & drinks
NRG Park area
- Original Timmy Chan (5926 Scott St) -- Chinese food, wings, and waffles
- Mama's Oven (9295 Main St) -- Casual Southern soul food
- Antone's Import Co. (8057 Kirby Dr) -- Deli-style poboys complete with signature "chow chow"
- Houston's Famous Deli (2130 Holly Hall St) -- No-frills joint serving deli classics, including muffaletta, hot & cold subs, salads & sides
IN THE SUBURBS
If you're staying out in the suburbs, you can't miss these local eateries:
Sugar Land (west of Houston)
- Guru Burger & Crepes (2268 Texas Dr) -- Burgers and crepes from local ingredients
- Benihana (2579 Town Center Blvd N) -- Hibichi-style Japanese dining
- Texas de Brazil (16535 Southwest Fwy #2001) -- Brazilian churrascaria with all-you-can-eat meat carved tableside, salad bar
- Aura Brasserie (15977 City Walk) -- French-American fine dining
- Mia Bella Trattoria (16535 Southwest Fwy #2510) -- Traditional Italian restaurant, family-friendly
Galveston (southeast of Houston)
- Shrimp and Stuff (3901 Avenue O) -- Fried seafood, hush puppies & gumbo fill the menu at this cozy seafood spot with a shady patio.
- Farley Girls Café (801 Postoffice St) -- This cute, counter-order café offers sandwiches, salads, mains and weekend brunch
- Brews Brothers Brew Pub (2404 Strand St) -- Craft beers and bar bites are offered at this inviting brewpub
- Mosquito Cafe (628 14th St) -- A local favorite known for brunch, served in an 1870's building
- The Spot (3204 Seawall Blvd) -- Burgers, seafood, house-made desserts with a Gulf view
- Gaido's (3828 Seawall Blvd) -- A Galvestion institution since 1911, serving classic gulf seafood dishes with old-school elegance
The Woodlands (north of Houston)
- Mi Cocina (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr) -- Modern chain for classic & innovative Tex-Mex plates, plus frozen cocktails, in stylish surrounds
- Grimaldi's Pizzeria (20 Waterway Ave #100) -- Casual, Brooklyn-based pizzeria chain serving brick-oven pies & calzones plus wine & beer
- Jasper's (9595 Six Pines Dr) -- Upscale grill turns out creative takes on home-style American barbecue dishes in a modern setting
- Amerigo's Grille (25250 Grogans Park Dr) -- Live piano tunes enliven this elegant Italian venue with an ambitious menu & a lengthy wine list
- Black Walnut Cafe (9000 New Trails Dr) -- Branch of a warm, casual chain offering American fare for breakfast, lunch & dinner & a full bar
IN/AROUND AIRPORTS
As you travel in and out of town, check out these airport-area restaurants:
George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- Urban Crave (2800 N Terminal Rd) -- Hip airport pit stop serving internationally inspired street food, from tacos to burgers to ceviche
- Upper Crust (2800 N Terminal Rd) -- Sandwiches in Terminal D
William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)
- Frank's Diner (4702 Telephone Rd) -- Huge plates of pancakes & other American classics star at this daytime-only, no-nonsense diner
- C&D Burger Shoppe (10606 Fuqua St) -- No-frills burger joint
- Tel-Wink Grill (4318 Telephone Rd) -- Unpretentious diner serving classic American comfort food for breakfast & lunch
- Casarez (887 Edgebrook Dr) -- Neighborhood Mexican joint serving tacos, fajitas, Tex-Mex eats & other basics in relaxed surrounds
- City Cafe (513 College Ave) -- Hearty Texas-style breakfasts and steam table lunches