SOCIETY

Restaurants you can't miss while visiting Houston

(Richard Brew/Shutterstock)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you're visiting Houston for Super Bowl 51, you're in for a culinary adventure. The Bayou City is known for its vibrant food scene, and restaurants around the area offer nearly every different kind of cuisine imaginable.

On this page, we've compiled a list of the Houston area's best restaurants, all organized by neighborhood and/or city. Explore the map below to see eateries near you, or scroll down to see a text list with names, descriptions, addresses and websites.


IN THE CITY OF HOUSTON

Galleria-area eateries (southwest)
  • Caracol (2200 Post Oak Blvd, Suite #160) -- Upscale coastal Mexican cuisine by James Beard Award - nominate chef Hugo Ortega

  • La Table (1800 Post Oak Blvd) -- Modern French-American restaurant, with bar and bakery

  • Kenny & Ziggy's (2327 Post Oak Blvd) -- New York-style deli serving generous portions

  • Shake Shack (5015 Westheimer Rd, Space A2411) -- Famous New York-based burger joint, serving the classics

  • Peli Peli (5085 Westheimer Rd) -- Bold, flavorful South African dishes served in a colorful, energetic environment

  • Le Colonial (4444 Westheimer Rd G-140) -- French-Vietnamese colonial cuisine served in elegant environs

  • Hopdoddy (4444 Westheimer Rd H100) -- Burger joint serving a creative spin on the classics, plus craft cocktails

  • Steak 48 (4444 Westheimer Rd, A-100) -- Trendy, upscale steakhouse

  • Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette (4224 San Felipe St) -- A creative take on Gulf Coast cuisine served a modern, clean interior

  • Ouisie's Table (3939 San Felipe St) -- A Houston institution serving southern dishes in a pretty setting

  • Pondicheri (2800 Kirby Dr B132) -- Indian street food and combo dishes served in a sleek, casual environment

  • Escalante's (4053 Westheimer Rd) -- Tex-Mex cuisine in an lively environment, family-friendly


Downtown (central)

  • The Grove Houston (1611 Lamar St) -- Fine dining in the heart of Discovery Green

  • Vic & Anthony's (1510 Texas Ave) -- Elegant restaurant with traditional steakhouse offerings

  • Quattro at the Four Seasons (1300 Lamar St) -- Modern Italian cuisine served inside the Four Seasons Hotel

  • Ninfa's on Navigation (2704 Navigation Blvd) -- A Houston institution serving margaritas, fajitas, and other Tex-Mex favorites

  • Andes Cafe (2311 Canal St, #104) -- Casual BYOB restaurant serving authentic Central and South American dishes, BYOB

  • Hunyh (912 Emmanuel St) -- Homestyle Vietnamese fare such as spring rolls & rice plates, BYOB

  • Toot Suite (2001 Commerce St) -- Industrial-chic café and bakery serving coffee

  • Phoenicia Specialty Foods (1001 Austin St) -- Mediterranean market and café, good for take-out

  • Pappasito's Cantina (1600 Lamar St) -- Tex-Mex favorite with margaritas

  • Hupcap Grill (1111 Prairie St) -- No-frills burger bar

  • Prohibition Supperclub & Bar (1008 Prairie St) -- Decadent dinner and bites, burlesque theatre


  • Batanga (908 Congress Ave) -- Buzzy, industrial eatery in an 1800s saloon featuring Pan-Latin small plates, live music & a patio

  • Niko Niko (2520 Montrose Blvd) -- Classic Greek eats draw large crowds at this no-frills spot serving gyros, cabbage rolls & more

  • Barnaby's (1701 S Shepherd Dr) -- Local chain member offering American comfort food in pooch-themed digs with a dog-friendly patio

  • El Big Bad (419 Travis St) -- Bi-level bar & cantina serving a host of tequilas, margaritas & Mexican eats in a muraled setting

  • Treebeard's (315 Travis St) -- Local chain offering a menu of Southern comfort-food classics, open weekday lunch


Midtown (central)

  • Brennan's (3300 Smith St) -- New Orleans character & cuisine shine at this decadent eatery serving turtle soup, oysters & more

  • Weights & Measures (2808 Caroline St) -- Bakery in an industrial space offers bread, donuts & pastries made daily in-house

  • Cyclone Anaya (309 W Gray St #111) -- Local go-to for potent margaritas & familiar Tex-Mex fare with happy hour & outdoor seating


City Centre (west)

  • Ruggles Green (801 Town and Country Blvd) -- Health-conscious spot with a wide variety of vegan, vegetarian & gluten-free menu items

  • Monnalisa (800 Sorella Ct) -- Stylish lounge at Hotel Sorella featuring a fireplace & poolside patio, plus an American tapas menu

  • Taste of Texas (10505 Katy Fwy) -- Huge steaks from an on-site butcher shop & a vast salad bar star at this family-friendly steakhouse

  • Escalante's (12821 Kimberly Ln #10) -- Tex-Mex cantina with a vibe that's both family-friendly & happening, plus a weekend brunch menu

  • Grub Burger Bar (799 Town and Country Blvd #200) -- Vibrant, contemporary outpost of a small chain known for its innovative specialty burgers & drinks


NRG Park area

  • Original Timmy Chan (5926 Scott St) -- Chinese food, wings, and waffles

  • Mama's Oven (9295 Main St) -- Casual Southern soul food

  • Antone's Import Co. (8057 Kirby Dr) -- Deli-style poboys complete with signature "chow chow"

  • Houston's Famous Deli (2130 Holly Hall St) -- No-frills joint serving deli classics, including muffaletta, hot & cold subs, salads & sides


IN THE SUBURBS

If you're staying out in the suburbs, you can't miss these local eateries:

Sugar Land (west of Houston)

  • Guru Burger & Crepes (2268 Texas Dr) -- Burgers and crepes from local ingredients

  • Benihana (2579 Town Center Blvd N) -- Hibichi-style Japanese dining

  • Texas de Brazil (16535 Southwest Fwy #2001) -- Brazilian churrascaria with all-you-can-eat meat carved tableside, salad bar

  • Aura Brasserie (15977 City Walk) -- French-American fine dining

  • Mia Bella Trattoria (16535 Southwest Fwy #2510) -- Traditional Italian restaurant, family-friendly


Galveston (southeast of Houston)

  • Shrimp and Stuff (3901 Avenue O) -- Fried seafood, hush puppies & gumbo fill the menu at this cozy seafood spot with a shady patio.

  • Farley Girls Café (801 Postoffice St) -- This cute, counter-order café offers sandwiches, salads, mains and weekend brunch

  • Brews Brothers Brew Pub (2404 Strand St) -- Craft beers and bar bites are offered at this inviting brewpub

  • Mosquito Cafe (628 14th St) -- A local favorite known for brunch, served in an 1870's building

  • The Spot (3204 Seawall Blvd) -- Burgers, seafood, house-made desserts with a Gulf view

  • Gaido's (3828 Seawall Blvd) -- A Galvestion institution since 1911, serving classic gulf seafood dishes with old-school elegance


The Woodlands (north of Houston)

  • Mi Cocina (1201 Lake Woodlands Dr) -- Modern chain for classic & innovative Tex-Mex plates, plus frozen cocktails, in stylish surrounds

  • Grimaldi's Pizzeria (20 Waterway Ave #100) -- Casual, Brooklyn-based pizzeria chain serving brick-oven pies & calzones plus wine & beer

  • Jasper's (9595 Six Pines Dr) -- Upscale grill turns out creative takes on home-style American barbecue dishes in a modern setting

  • Amerigo's Grille (25250 Grogans Park Dr) -- Live piano tunes enliven this elegant Italian venue with an ambitious menu & a lengthy wine list

  • Black Walnut Cafe (9000 New Trails Dr) -- Branch of a warm, casual chain offering American fare for breakfast, lunch & dinner & a full bar


IN/AROUND AIRPORTS

As you travel in and out of town, check out these airport-area restaurants:

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

  • Urban Crave (2800 N Terminal Rd) -- Hip airport pit stop serving internationally inspired street food, from tacos to burgers to ceviche

  • Upper Crust (2800 N Terminal Rd) -- Sandwiches in Terminal D


William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

  • Frank's Diner (4702 Telephone Rd) -- Huge plates of pancakes & other American classics star at this daytime-only, no-nonsense diner

  • C&D Burger Shoppe (10606 Fuqua St) -- No-frills burger joint

  • Tel-Wink Grill (4318 Telephone Rd) -- Unpretentious diner serving classic American comfort food for breakfast & lunch

  • Casarez (887 Edgebrook Dr) -- Neighborhood Mexican joint serving tacos, fajitas, Tex-Mex eats & other basics in relaxed surrounds

  • City Cafe (513 College Ave) -- Hearty Texas-style breakfasts and steam table lunches
Related Topics:
societySuper Bowl 51restaurantsout and about with abc13Houston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Texas congressman named on top 50 bachelors list
Snoop Dogg gives Willie Nelson pot-themed sweater
Owner criticized for selling Confederate merchandise
With a selfie, you could be part of Super Bowl 51
More Society
Top Stories
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Police: Katy theft ring stole $65k from TJ Maxx stores
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Show More
A look at other deadly attacks at US airports
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
Security stepped up at Bush IAH airport
TEA releases school report cards
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
More Photos