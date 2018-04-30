Family of newlywed sues American Airlines for her death

Family of newlywed who died after a medical emergency on a flight is now suing American Airlines. (KTRK)

American Airlines is facing a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of a woman who died after suffering an in-flight medical emergency.

The suit claims the airline failed to get appropriate medical attention for 25-year-old Brittany Oswell.

The incident happened during a Dallas-bound flight two years ago. Oswell and her new husband Cory were flying home from Hawaii.

The lawsuit claims that three hours into the flight she started feeling disoriented. A little while longer she vomited and eventually lost consciousness.

The complaint filed by Oswell's family alleges a doctor on the flight recommended the plane land immediately to get her to a hospital.

The plane did not land.

The lawsuit claims the flight continued another 90 minutes to the destination in Dallas after the flight crew consulted a doctor with American Airlines on the ground.

By the time the plane landed, Oswell didn't have a pulse. She died three days later from a blood clot in her lung.

"Why did the pilot make a decision to continue on with the flight when he had a doctor ten feet way, on the cabin floor telling him that she needed to land? That my client, Brittany Oswell, was in distress and needed emergency medical care. That's what it boils down to," said the attorney for the family, Brad Crenshaw.

Crenshaw also claims the onboard medical equipment malfunctioned, hindering potentially life-saving efforts.

American Airlines says the company is saddened by Oswell's death by would not address specific claims.

A brief statement from the airline reads:
We take the safety of our passengers very seriously and we are looking into the details of the complaint.

Aviation experts say there are plenty of questions that still need to be answered about why the plane did not land immediately.
