Family Dollar employee shot and killed near Eastex Fwy

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators are trying to find out who killed a Family Dollar employee in the Houston area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One person is dead after a violent shooting at a Family Dollar store in Houston.

Houston police said two suspects ran from the scene around 10 p.m. at Jensen Drive near Crosstimbers.

When officers arrived, they found a store employee with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police aren't sure if the incident was a robbery, but are hoping surveillance video will shed light on what happened just before the shooting.

RELATED STORIES: Crime at Family Dollar

Police: 3 men hold Family Dollar employees at gunpoint
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police need your help putting three robbery suspects behind bars. Raw surveillance video shows the men holding store employees at gunpoint.

Video shows 2 men shoot employee after robbing Family Dollar
EMBED More News Videos

Two men rob Family Dollar and shoot employee in the leg.

Family Dollar employees tied up during early-morning robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Several Family Dollar employees were tied up during an early-morning robbery in northwest Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shootingdeadly shootinggun violencedollar storeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Naked woman questioned in deadly love triangle in SE Houston
Seasonal temps for Houston this weekend
Missing special needs student found safe in Cy-Fair
Honor our veterans with these free events
Holiday celebrations collide for weekend fun in Houston
Officer relieved of duty after allegedly shooting in pool
Officials sitting on $500M of federal Ike disaster funds
1 dead after shooting at gas station in SW Houston
Show More
Sexual assault claims emboldening local victims
Homeowner offering reward after driver crashed into home
St. Pius X renames football stadium after Gary Kubiak
NAACP says 'Star-Spangled Banner' needs to be replaced
Two hurt in explosion at Whitehall hotel in downtown
More News
Top Video
Naked woman questioned in deadly love triangle in SE Houston
St. Pius X renames football stadium after Gary Kubiak
Homeowner offering reward after driver crashed into home
Sexual assault claims emboldening local victims
More Video