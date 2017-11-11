HOUSTON (KTRK) --One person is dead after a violent shooting at a Family Dollar store in Houston.
Houston police said two suspects ran from the scene around 10 p.m. at Jensen Drive near Crosstimbers.
When officers arrived, they found a store employee with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police aren't sure if the incident was a robbery, but are hoping surveillance video will shed light on what happened just before the shooting.
RELATED STORIES: Crime at Family Dollar
Police: 3 men hold Family Dollar employees at gunpoint
Video shows 2 men shoot employee after robbing Family Dollar
Family Dollar employees tied up during early-morning robbery
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff