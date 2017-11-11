EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2585344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Police need your help putting three robbery suspects behind bars. Raw surveillance video shows the men holding store employees at gunpoint.

One person is dead after a violent shooting at a Family Dollar store in Houston.Houston police said two suspects ran from the scene around 10 p.m. at Jensen Drive near Crosstimbers.When officers arrived, they found a store employee with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.Police aren't sure if the incident was a robbery, but are hoping surveillance video will shed light on what happened just before the shooting.