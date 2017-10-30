Dramatic new video shows a group of men holding up a Family Dollar store on Houston's south side.The men are accused in a string of violent robberies and are wanted by Houston police.The scary surveillance footage shows the men inside the store on Airline Drive just last month.After the three men forced their way inside the store, Houston police said two of the men pointed guns at employees and forced them to take money out of the cash register.The third suspect acted as a lookout, according to HPD.Investigators said the men are wanted for robbing two nearby Subway restaurants.If you have any information about the robberies, call Houston police.