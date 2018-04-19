  • LIVE VIDEO Remembering Barbara Bush: Houston City Hall holds celebration of life
FIRE

Explosion reported at Texas City refinery

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosion reported at Valero plant in Texas City. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities responded to an explosion at the Valero refinery Thursday afternoon in Texas City.

According to Valero, a fire started at the refinery around 5 p.m.


SkyEye13 showed the smoke that was visible from miles away.

Buses at 21st Century were being held due to the fire, but have since been allowed to get on the road, according to Texas City ISD.


The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing
Man charged with setting estranged wife's house on fire
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
More fire
Top Stories
Houston celebrates Barbara Bush's life
Atlantic Coffee Solutions set to close its doors in Houston's East End
Barbara Bush's scrapbooks gives insight to family's legacy
Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT waives $1.3B in late fees
HPD reveal security measures for Barbara Bush's public viewing
Barbara Bush's impact felt at Third Ward Houston school
Huge bridge demolition planned for Hwy 288 construction
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for religious attack on Muslim woman
Show More
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Cook fired over racial slur on student's receipt at UNT
How to protect yourself as E. coli outbreak hits 16 states
Who is hero Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults
Multiple victims file lawsuit in Dr. Larry Nassar case
More News