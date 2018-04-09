DEADLY DENNYS FIGHT

Ex-deputy and husband want deadly Denny's chokehold fight trial moved outside Harris Co.

Chauna and Terry Thompson are fighting to get the deadly Denny's chokehold fight moved out of Harris County because of "great prejudice against them." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy and her husband, both charged with murder in a chokehold death outside of a Denny's in Crosby, are now asking to move their case.

The video showing Terry and Chauna Thompson restraining a man in a restaurant parking lot sparked outrage and protests in May 2017.

The victim, John Hernandez, later died after what happened outside the northwest Harris County restaurant.

In court on Monday, the couple asked to have the case moved out of the county, arguing there is a great prejudice against them.

Their attorneys argued officers also mishandled the case, but prosecutors denied those allegations.

Court convened this evening without a decision but will pick back up tomorrow.

Deadly Denny's chokehold fight saga: Everything you need to know
A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

What we know about the man and deputy indicted after deadly Denny's fight
Timeline of events of the deadly confrontation outside a Denny's restaurant

Deputy Chauna Thompson and husband Terry out on bond after indictment
A deputy and her husband are due in court Tuesday on Murder charges.

