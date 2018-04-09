EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2081125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> (1 of 29) A man who later died after a fight at a local Denny's was initially going to be charged.

A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy and her husband, both charged with murder in a chokehold death outside of a Denny's in Crosby, are now asking to move their case.The video showing Terry and Chauna Thompson restraining a man in a restaurant parking lot sparked outrage and protests in May 2017.The victim, John Hernandez, later died after what happened outside the northwest Harris County restaurant.In court on Monday, the couple asked to have the case moved out of the county, arguing there is a great prejudice against them.Their attorneys argued officers also mishandled the case, but prosecutors denied those allegations.Court convened this evening without a decision but will pick back up tomorrow.