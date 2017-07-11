MOVIES

'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35

Dolly Parton is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the film based on The La Grange Chicken Ranch story. (KTRK)

They called it The Chicken Ranch, but to so many others, it's still "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."

Now the movie based on the classic story involving The La Grange Chicken Range and Eyewitness News' Marvin Zindler is turning 35 years old.

Actress and country music legend Dolly Parton took to Twitter on Tuesday night to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film's premiere.

WATCH: Revisiting the Chicken Ranch, 43 years later
Steve Campion and Pooja Lodhia got exclusive access to the property to show us what it looks like today and discuss future plans for the site.



Parton played opposite actor Burt Reynolds in the musical comedy that was released on July 23, 1982.

The film earned a slew of Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

'Whorehouse' was the fourth highest-grossing live-action musical film of the 1980's.

PHOTOS: A look back at 'The Best Little Whorehouse'
