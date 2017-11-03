According to her official Facebook page, Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler along with Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena's star in the category of recording on Nov. 3.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are expected to participate in the unveiling.
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a native of Corpus Christi, was fatally shot on March 31, 1995. Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards.
She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry and achieved crossover fame after her death with the release of her English language CD "Dreaming of You."
