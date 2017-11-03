  • LIVE VIDEO Astros World Series Championship victory parade in downtown Houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The wait is over: Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be unveiled

Selena's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame to be unveiled.

The wait for Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is over, her family announced on Facebook.

According to her official Facebook page, Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler along with Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena's star in the category of recording on Nov. 3.

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress Eva Longoria are expected to participate in the unveiling.

Selena Quintanilla-Perez, a native of Corpus Christi, was fatally shot on March 31, 1995. Selena was only 15 when she won female entertainer of the year at the Tejano Music Awards.

She rose to stardom in the traditionally male-dominated Tejano music industry and achieved crossover fame after her death with the release of her English language CD "Dreaming of You."


