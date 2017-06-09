EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=995989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston's historic Alley Theatre is putting on the finishing touches of its multi-million dollar renovation.

What would you do if you were suddenly thrust into the shoes of your child-or your parent?That's the question at the heart of Disney's new musical comedy "Freaky Friday," on stage now at Alley Theatre in downtown Houston.This is the story of a mother and daughter struck by a mysterious switcheroo that forces each woman to confront the other's true feelings about re-marriage and the heartbreak of losing a husband and father.While you may be aware of Mary Rodgers' famous novel or the two Disney films starring Jodie Foster and later Lindsay Lohan, this musical re-telling is surprisingly fresh and relevant.In addition to highlighting how people deal with grief, there is a sweet and sensitive realness about Ellie's (Emma Hunton) struggle to embrace herself and her body image.Hunton and Heidi Blickenstaff play both heartstrings and funny bones as they inherit often hilarious and sometimes surprising new points of view.Blickenstaff convincingly embodies the role of a teenager suddenly stuck in an adult's body, and pulls audiences along for a wild, funny and angst-filled ride to self-awareness.Hunton hilariously puts a microscope on parenting and garners lots of laughs as Katherine attempts to mine through unfamiliar pop culture, peer pressure and high school slang.Chris Ramirez delivers a solid performance as teen heartthrob Adam, whose hunt provides a captivating subplot to the Blakes' very human story of love and family. Meanwhile, Jake Heston Miller's puppet-loving little brother Fletcher is quite a scene stealer.The incredible storytelling comes as no surprise when you consider the masterful team behind it.Bridget Carpenter, producer on "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," pours a lot of heart and humor into this coming-of-age tale made brand new.The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey were seemingly the perfect choice for crafting the magical score expected from every Disney musical. They succeeded in their toil, with rich showstoppers like "Oh, Biology," "Go" and "Just One Day" the most likely ear worms you'll leave with after the show."Freaky Friday" runs through July 2 at Alley Theatre. Tickets are available at www.alleytheatre.org, or at the box office at 615 Texas Avenue, in downtown Houston.Running time is two hours, 20 minutes. Suitable for all audiences.