While Samwell Tarly pours over books about dragonglass and greyscale, you can read even more about the "Song of Ice and Fire" at Texas A&M University's Cushing Memorial Library.The library was handpicked by George R. R. Martin himself to house the author's original manuscripts and cherished keepsakes.Martin first visited A&M in the 1970s while attending AggieCon and was impressed with the school's archival system.The collection is called "the Wall" but think of it more like the Citadel.The collection includes correspondence between publishers and showrunners, board games, more than 1,300 copies of books in various translations, lunchboxes and of course swords.You can find Arya's "Needle" and Ned's "Ice" in the collection.Martin is slated to receive an honorary doctorate from A&M, but the university may be left waiting a long time. He has said that he won't receive it until he returns to the campus after he writes "The Winds of Winter." He has been writing the book for six years.While the majority of the collection is open to the public, researchers requesting access to closed materials must present a letter of permission from George R. R. Martin.All manuscript materials for "A Dance With Dragons" will be closed until the publication of "The Winds Of Winter," at which time they will be made available again.One Reddit user claims to have seen the manuscript and says it disproves a popular fan theory.The Reddit user, honeybird, says he discovered some handwritten notes on an original manuscript of A Dance With Dragons in the Cushing Library of Texas A&M. According to honeybird, the margin notes were between Martin and his editor Anne Groell. In one note, Groell asks if Coldhands was Benjen Stark, and Martin responded with a definitive, "No."Benjen is Coldhands in the television adaption so this Reddit user may be mistaken or the HBO series is combining the characters of Benjen and Coldhands, like they did with Jeyne Poole and Sansa Stark in the Ramsay Bolton wife storyline.