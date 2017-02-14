ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Demi Lovato will replace Meghan Trainor at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials have announced that Demi Lovato will be replacing Meghan Trainor for the March 14 performance of RODEOHOUSTON in NRG Stadium.

Trainor had to cancel due to a doctor-mandated vocal rest.
ORIGINAL STORY: Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance
"We are excited to have Demi Lovato back on our stage, especially after her incredible performance at the GRAMMY awards Sunday night," said Joel Cowley, the Show's president and CEO. "Our fans will get an unforgettable concert following a fun night of rodeo action."

Previously purchased tickets for March 14 are still valid. If you are looking for a refund for the March 14 performance, visit rodeohouston.com/updates for instructions.
