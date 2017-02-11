ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meghan Trainor canceled her performance at this year's rodeo due to doctor-mandated extended vocal rest, she announced Saturday. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Meghan Trainor canceled her performance at this year's rodeo due to doctor-mandated extended vocal rest, she announced Saturday.

"We have heard that Meghan Trainor's recovery is coming along great and is headed in the right direction," said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO, in a news release. "We wish her the best and can't wait to see her performing very soon!"

Officials are still looking for a replacement for Trainor.

Tickets bought for the March 14 performances are still valid. Refund information for individual tickets will be announced next week.

RELATED: Entertainment lineup set for 2017 Rodeo Houston
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Monster Jam weekend is here!
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Willie Nelson cancels 5 shows because of illness
HISD "Robin Hood" payments back on ballot
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police investigating double homicide in SW Houston
Mother, 2 children taken hostage in Katy home invasion
Search party looking for missing Baytown teen
Man found dead in street after mystery shooting
Customers forced to the ground in Starbucks robbery
Woman who wrote brutal obit says she meant every word
Officer and K-9 go viral for portrait outtakes
Show More
Police: Woman set fire to bed her boyfriend was in
Family suing hospital over alleged baby mix-up
WWII Marine veteran receives Purple Heart 70 years later
Lawsuit alleges manager banned speaking Spanish
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure shuts down Gulf Frwy lanes
More News
Top Video
Police investigating double homicide in SW Houston
Student excels after coach granted educational guardianship
Mother, 2 children taken hostage in Katy home invasion
Customers forced to the ground in Starbucks robbery
More Video