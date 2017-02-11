Meghan Trainor cancels Rodeo Houston performance

Meghan Trainor canceled her performance at this year's rodeo due to doctor-mandated extended vocal rest, she announced Saturday."We have heard that Meghan Trainor's recovery is coming along great and is headed in the right direction," said Joel Cowley, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO, in a news release. "We wish her the best and can't wait to see her performing very soon!"Officials are still looking for a replacement for Trainor.Tickets bought for the March 14 performances are still valid. Refund information for individual tickets will be announced next week.