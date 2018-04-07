EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3313772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston chef Bruce Molzan charged with indecency with a child.

Bruce Molzan, a celebrated Houston chef now charged on allegations of indecency with a child, has seen bouts of trouble before.In fact, as this timeline reveals, many of Molzan's recent challenges seem to take shape in the month of April:State officials launched an investigation into an alleged unlicensed commercial fishing operation in southeast Texas, accusing about a dozen fishermen of selling the illegal fish to restaurants.U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped an unlicensed fishing boat near Freeport with nearly 500 red snappers, weighing 1,900 pounds.Hargett Hunter purchased Ruggles Green restaurant, ending Molzan's association with the restaurant.of previously profiting more than $400,000 by selling illegal finfish off the menus at Ruggles Black and Ruggles Green. Game wardens said the alleged illegal seafood network could be the largest of its kind in Texas history.Nearly a year to the day that Molzan was accused of playing a role in selling illegal seafood, the Ruggles Black chef was, according to court records.He is expected to return to court on Monday after posting two $10,000 bonds.