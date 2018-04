A prominent Houston chef has been charged with indecency with a child, according to court records.Court records state that Bruce Molzan was charged with two counts of indecency with a child on April 4.Molzan, who is the chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, posted two $10,000 bonds.He is expected back in court on Monday.Molzan's attorney, Joel Androphy, released the following statement to ABC13:Last year, Texas Parks & Wildlife alleged he purchased and sold illegal fish off the menus at Ruggles Green and Ruggles Black and profited more than $400,000. A two-year investigation revealed that the illegal network had been ongoing since at least 2013.