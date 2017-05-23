Solve a riddle and win some cash!

EDUCATION

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Brain Chase has hidden a key inside a book at a Houston public library for a chance to win some cash!

Crack the clues to the riddle and you'll discover a key. The key will unlock a treasure chest holding $1,000 cash and a voucher for a free registration in this summer's $10,000 treasure hunt.

The winner must be between the ages of 6-16.

Houston's Library Challenge Riddle will be posted on the Brain Chase website today at 3:00 p.m.

Be the first to find the key and win the cash!
