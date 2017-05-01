Hidden Houston: A secret treasure in Hermann Park

Up for a treasure hunt? Visit Hermann Park where a treasure chest is buried. Author Byron Preiss put the clues to find buried treasure chests across the country in his book, "The Secret: A Treasure Hunt." But Houston's hasn't been found. Will you be the one to solve it?
So far, only two of the 12 treasures have been recovered.
