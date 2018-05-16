PROM

Texas Children's Hospital puts on prom hosted by Texas Children's Child Life Department (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Children's Hospital patients put on formal wear for an inaugural hospital-wide prom on May 11..

The event was hosted by the Texas Children's Child Life Department.

More than 50 patients attended the prom.

Inpatients and outpatients arrived to the Hollywood Nights-themed event, and walked the red carpet.

Patients enjoyed refreshments and treats from SusieCakes before hitting the dance floor to popular tunes.

Drybar and Sephora helped patients look and feel their best before the event.

The teens, many of whom wore formal wear donated from the community, enjoyed a night of glitz, glam and fun.
