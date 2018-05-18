SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

How to donate blood for victims of the Santa Fe HS shooting

How to donate blood for the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy (File))

In the wake of the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School, many people are asking what they can do to help the victims who will be in need of blood.

UTMB will be accepting blood donations through a mobile bank, provided by MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The bank is in front of Jennie Sealy Hospital located on the west end of the building, near the R. Waverley Smith Pavilion on 712 Texas Avenue. The blood bank will be available Friday only from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20 additional blood donations will be accepted at the Jennie Sealy Hospital Conference Room 2.506B.

The conference room is located in the lobby on Level 2, next to the gift shop.

Donations will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Parking will be validated for donors.

If you are not in the area but would still like to help, you can visit the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center's website to find a donation location.
